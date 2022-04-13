



Santa Pola town hall has approved the purchase of 5 defibrillators for all sports spaces in the municipality.

The defibrillators will be located in sports facilities of Pereira, Monsa, José Antonio Alemañ (Gran Alacant), Paco Hernández and Silvia Martínez. These are added to the 2 that already existed in the Manolo Maciá soccer field and in the Lara González pavilion.

The local government has approved a contract for a total amount of €7,340 to cover the purchase of the defibrillators.

The councillor for sports, Julio Baeza, indicates that “it is one more step to continue equipping the sports infrastructures of Santa Pola with security elements. It is our commitment to continue investing in sports in Santa Pola and the purchase of defibrillators entails a course on their management and use for workers at municipal sports facilities.

Having these systems and knowing how to handle them as quickly as possible in the event of an emergency situation will allow us to respond in the most efficient way”.

A defibrillator is an electronic device, in this case portable, that diagnoses and treats cardiorespiratory arrest when it is caused by fibrillation or ventricular tachycardia. Thanks to an electrical discharge managed by the AED, an effective electrical and mechanical heart rhythm is restored.