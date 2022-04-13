



By Andrew Atkinson

A car belonging to Groundforce, the airports handling and baggage agency, has been embedded in the underside of a Ryanair Boeing 737 plane at Alicante-Elche airport.

Aena Alicante commented on the incident saying: “The incident has had no impact on flight operations.”

It is understood that the handling agent left the vehicle parking brake off, and the car rolled under the fuselage of a stationary Ryanair Boeing 737-800 aircraft, causing some minor exterior damage.

The aircraft was immediately taken to the maintenance facility for inspection. There were no passengers on board the aircraft and there were no injuries arising from the incident, which is still being investigated.

Aena have said that they will not be making a statement or any further comment, but are reported as saying the airline should be the one that gives the relevant explanations.

Twitter user @ivancp25 posted a photo of the incident.