Brazil Women beat Hungary at Pinatar Arena





Netherlands U23 beat England in the morning duel

The Brazilian team, coached by Pia Sundhage, ended its European tour with victory. After the draw against Spain in Alicante last Thursday, Brazil beat the Hungarian team 3-1 at the Pinatar Arena. Gabi Nunes scored twice with Bia Zaneratto picking up the third Brazilian goal while Anna Ciski netted from the penalty spot for the Hungarians.

Earlier, in the day the Under-23 teams from the Netherlands and England played their second match in three days, which ended with a 3-0 victory for the Dutch.

With these two matches, both televised live, the Pinatar Arena brought to an end a week of women’s football for national teams that continues to position the Pinatarense complex and the Costa Cálida as one of the premier football destinations on the international scene.