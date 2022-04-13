



Given the demand for burials, the Torrevieja cemetery, has carried out the expansion works of 460 niches in three different areas of the Camposanto torrevejense.

The project was carried out by Rubén Navarro Monzó, in conjunction with SBA Infraestructuras S.L. at a cost of 207,659.47 euros.

Starting this week, the Council will transfers the 460 niches to public use and, at the same time, work is already being carried out on the search and location of new spaces to continue with more extensions of niches in the municipal graveyard.