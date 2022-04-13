



Royal Navy Association Torrevieja Branch, Chairman, Anthony Jenkins, presented €300 to Señor Javier Penalva, of AFA Torrevieja Branch (Alzheimer’s Association), on the 24th March 2022. In return Sr. Penalva, presented a commemorative plaque.

At the Annual General Meeting in April 2022, it was decided by the Shipmates (members) that charitable donations would be made to three charities.

The Naval Children’s Charity, (€300/£252),MABS of San Javier (€300), and AFA Torrevieja Branch (Alzheimer’s Association).

The Branch Meet at 1700 hrs on the first Wednesday of each month throughout the year.

The Location is the CHE LOCO Restaurant, El Chaparral Urbanization, Calle Fray Angélico 11, 03184, Torrevieja.

Should you need any further information, then please do not hesitate to contact Secretary, Mike Cockman. Email maclegalservices@aol.com Mob +34 670224822 (What’s App), or come along to one of our meetings.