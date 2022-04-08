



Holy Week in Torrevieja, Semana Santa, has been declared of Provincial Tourist Interest.

Here are the itineraries of the processions from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday, and San Vicente Ferrer.

SATURDAY APRIL 09 / Passion Saturday

4:30 p.m. From the Parroquia de San Roque y Santa Ana, to the Parroquia Arciprestal de la Inmaculada Concepción.

Processional transfer of the images of Stmo. Christ of the Flagellation and the Stma. Virgin of the Star, Queen of the Angels

6:00 p.m. From Plaza Miguel Hernández, to the Parroquia Arciprestal de la Inmaculada Concepción.

Transfer of the children’s throne with the gospels of the brotherhood of San Juan Evangelista together with the band of bugles and drums of the brotherhood

8:00 p.m. From the Parroquia del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús, to the Parroquia Arciprestal de la Inmaculada Concepción.

Processional transfer of the Ntro image. Padre Jesús Cautivo (Nazarene)

SUNDAY 10 APRIL/Palm Sunday

10:30 a.m. At the gates of the Parroquia del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús.

Solemn blessing of palms and branches. Next, from the Parroquia del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús. Solemn procession of the palms.

9:00 p.m. From the Parroquia del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús. Solemn procession, popularly known as “Las Mantillas”.

MONDAY 11 APRIL/Holy Monday

9:30 p.m. From the Parroquia Arciprestal de la Inmaculada Concepción.

Solemn procession.

TUESDAY 12 APRIL/Holy Tuesday

9:30 p.m. From the Parroquia Arciprestal de la Inmaculada Concepción.

Solemn procession.

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13/Holy Wednesday

10:00 p.m. From the Parroquia Arciprestal de la Inmaculada Concepción.

Solemn procession.

10:00 p.m. From the Parroquia del Sagrado Corazón de Jesús.

Solemn procession.

ENCOUNTER ON THE VIA DOLOROSA

THURSDAY 14 APRIL/Holy Thursday

10:30 p.m. From the Parroquia Arciprestal de la Inmaculada Concepción.

Solemn procession in silence.

00:00h. From the Plaza del Calvario – Torrevieja.

Solemn procession of the Descendimiento de Cristo del Calvario.

FRIDAY 15 APRIL/Good Friday

7:30 p.m. From the Parroquia Arciprestal de la Inmaculada Concepción.

Solemn and Magna procession of the Holy Burial of Christ.

SUNDAY 17 APRIL/Resurrection Sunday

08:00 a.m. From the Parroquia Arciprestal de la Inmaculada Concepción.

Solemn procession ” EL ENCUENTRO”

MONDAY 25 APRIL/Monday of San Vicente Ferrer

08:30 a.m. Celebration of the Eucharist. Solemn procession of communion of San Vicente Ferrer.