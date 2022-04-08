



This municipal activity is free and will take place in the facilities of the Salvador Ruso and Gratiniano Baches schools, from Tuesday 19 to Friday 22 April, from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The Department of Social Welfare in Torrevieja has launched the Spring School project, Escuela de Primavera, which will take place in the facilities of the Salvador Ruso and Gratiniano Baches educational centres, from Tuesday 19 to Friday 22 April, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. 3:00 p.m.

The Spring School offers a service aimed at all children, without any exclusion. It is a project that arises to respond to the need to care for children during their school vacations, where they also enjoy the opportunity to share a playful and educational space with other children. In addition, it tries to facilitate the reconciliation of family and work life for parents during their children’s holidays.

Parents will have the peace and security of a reference centre, an educational program and a conscientiously chosen staff with experience and great responsibility who will work with their children with enthusiasm and full dedication. For all these reasons, the Spring School is an essential resource for children and their families.

This experience, aimed at children from three to twelve years old, will have groups that will be made up by educational stage and, in turn, by courses or cycles with an average of ten children per group.

The Spring School is a free activity limited to a maximum capacity of 300 places (150 in each school). Information and registration at the Department of Social Welfare or by Electronic Office.

URBAN CAMP FROM APRIL 19 TO 22

Likewise, also from April 19 to 22, the Youth Information and Animation Centre (CIAJ) will host an urban camp for young people aged 12 to 14, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Among the activities to be carried out, Flashmob recording, music, music therapy and decomposition of songs with an equality perspective, improvisation, etc. stand out.

The activity is free limited to a maximum capacity of 25 places. Information and registration at the Department of Social Welfare or by Electronic Office.