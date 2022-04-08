



The Councillor for Culture in Torrevieja, Antonio Quesada, and the manager of the Municipal Institute of Culture “Joaquín Chapaprieta”, Miguel Fernández, have presented the XXIV edition of the Torrevieja Book Fair, which will be held in Paseo Vista Alegre from Saturday9 April to Monday 18 April, from 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and from 5:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. A total of 8 bookstore booths (Librería Buendía, Asociación de Escritores Alas de Papel, Las mil y una libros, Papelería Torrevieja, Librería Trini, Librería Santos Ochoa, Librería Baigorri y Librería Rivendel) and an institutional booth will be installed on Paseo Vista Alegre, in addition to a tent next to the monumento al Coralista, in which the activities scheduled for this Book Fair will take place. The Councillor for Culture has reported that all those who make purchases of more than 30 euro will be entered into a raffle for a batch of books. Likewise, all the books of the Fair will have a discount of 10% of their usual price. In this twenty-fourth edition of the Fair, the book signing on Saturday, April 9, at 12:30 p.m., by the writer Espido Freire, winner of the Planeta Prize with the work Melocotones Helados in 1999 and the Azorín Prize in 2017, stands out. TORREVIEJA BOOK FAIR PROGRAM 2022 SATURDAY APRIL 9 11:30 a.m. Institutional act of inauguration of the Torrevieja Book Fair 2022 and Dissertation ” El idioma castellano”, by Matías Antón. 12:00 p.m. Traveling show ” Desembarco Pirata” 12:30 p.m. Book signing of Espido Freire 6:00 p.m. Puppet theatre ” Aventura Pirata” SUNDAY, APRIL 10 12:00 p.m. giant bubble festival 6:00 p.m. Face painting and craft workshops TUESDAY, APRIL 12 5:30 p.m. Concert starring the students of the “Francisco Casanovas” Professional Conservatory of Music. Professors Nataliya Khomyak and Francisco J. Garres. 6:30 p.m. Presentation of stories inspired by classic Greek novels, starring Mª Paz López. WEDNESDAY, APRIL 13 5:30 p.m. Monologues ” Las mujeres del teatro”, carried out by students of the Municipal Theatre School. THURSDAY, APRIL 14 5:30 p.m. Concert starring the students of the “Francisco Casanova” Professional Conservatory of Music. Professors Nataliya Khomyak and Francisco J. Garres. 6:30 p.m. ” El Cuento de la Habanera”, by Amparo Cos. FRIDAY, APRIL 15 12:00 p.m. Tempogames role-playing games workshop. 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fran González book signing at the Santos Ochoa Bookstore booth. SATURDAY APRIL 16 12:00 p.m. Mago David magic show 12:30 p.m. Demonstration of the illustrator Alfonso Ortuño 10:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Silvia García book signing at Santos Ochoa Bookstore booth. 7:30 p.m. Poetry recital, starring the Ars Creatio Cultural Association. SUNDAY, APRIL 17 12:30 p.m. Pequedisco Afternoon – La Esquina Amarilla MONDAY, APRIL 18 12:00 p.m. giant wooden games