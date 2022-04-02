



Torrevieja town hall this week launched the Spring Cultural Program 2021/2022, which includes the months of April/May, and is made up of more than 40 musical, theatre, dance, literary activities, cinema, exhibitions and events for the whole family.

If you are interested in plays, Magüi Mira: Molly Bloom will take place on April 9 at 8:00 p.m. at the Municipal Theatre. On May 7, “El Cuidador” a play that goes between comedy and suspense, with three characters played by Joaquín Climent, Paco Rivero and Juan Díaz.

And on May 28 “Los Dioses y Dios”, a journey through the mythology that Rafael Álvarez “El Brujo” brings us.

In addition, there is family theatre, specifically with the “Ciclo de Teatro para Todos”, with two outstanding works, on April 24 “Mari Pompas” and on May 22 “Soy una nuez”.

In the same line of family events, on April 3 we will take a fun journey through the history of opera with the show entitled “Jugando a la Ópera con Mozart”, a didactic and participatory work.

In terms of music, we can enjoy a wide variety of styles, ranging from the “Salinas de Oro Flamenco Festival”, organised by the House of Andalusia Rafael Alberti and the Dubois Oratory Concert “Las 7 palabras de Cristo”, the April 3 in the Parroquia de la Inmaculada.

We will also have choral music, by our local choirs, as well as the last concert of the season by the Torrevieja Symphony Orchestra and the one offered by the City of Torrevieja Musical Society “Los Salerosos”, within the Music Als Pobles campaign.

We continue with the second cycle of “Los Vidrios de Palacio”, with two new proposals: April 22 “Andrés Santos Station Band” and May 13 “Four in Orbit”.

Finally, it is worth mentioning the 27th International Youth Contest of Habaneras that will be held at the Municipal Theatre on April 30.

On April 29 we will celebrate the International Dance Day, for this there will be a series of shows both in theatre and on the street.

As for the literary field, this year we will be able to celebrate the XXIV Edition of the Book Fair again. From April 9 to 18 at Paseo Vista Alegre. We will have, in charge of Ars Creatio, the AMOR poetry recital and we will once again celebrate the 5th “Las Lagunas de Torrevieja and La Mata” Day, a conference, workshops and routes that can be enjoyed from May 6 to 29.

For the most movie buffs and art lovers, we will have “Cine Forum: del Lienzo a la Pantalla”, organized by the Municipal School of Painting.