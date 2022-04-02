



On Friday, the Partido Popular put an end to the Casado years as it embarked on a new era with Alberto Núñez Feijóo as leader.

The Extraordinary Congress, held in Seville, elected Feijóo, the only candidate for the Presidency, and still the President of the Xunta de Galicia, with 55,000 endorsements and 99.6 percent support from members.

He said that his proposal for General Secretary, and therefore his number two, would be Cuca Gamarra, the spokeswoman for the PP in Congress, although this was still to be voted on at the time of writing.