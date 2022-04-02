Torrevieja to host flag oath day in May

On 21st of May, Torrevieja will once again celebrate a Jura de Bandera, the oath to the flag of Spain, which will be aimed mainly at civilians wishing to participate.

The event is organised by the Special Operations Command (MOE) and the Torrevieja Town Hall.

The act will be held at the Paseo Vista Alegre with a limited capacity. This is why it is important to sign up, before May 10, on the Ministry of Defence page, or in the Mayor’s office in person.

In order to take part you must have Spanish nationality, have reached the age of 18 and have not been declared incapacitated by a final legal sentence.

You can find out more on the Ministry of Defence website here: https://www.defensa.gob.es/defensa_yo/juras-bandera/listado/2022/2105-jura-bandera-torrevieja.html?fbclid=IwAR3k9STs9lK0BfGE1GNWw2rowu-7r7KsJQH5sqblYK2PQ4VqAbtJ9lseKiE