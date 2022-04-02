



In a press statement released on Friday, Unions at the Torrevieja health department have demanded the resignation of the area manager Pilar Santos and her management team stating that they are “deeply concerned” about the situation that is being experienced in the university hospital and its health centres.

They say that, in the five months that has elapsed since the Health Authority was brought back into Government control they want the dismissal of the whole team because of its “disastrous” management.

The management and its directors, in the opinion of the unions, have not been able “to tackle the multiple problems that have arisen, and on many occasions they overlooked the duty of communication and negotiation with the Works Committee”.

They said that on Thursday, in a meeting held with the management and the Economic Directorate, they presented us with statistical data that is “far from reality”, as it does not reflect the discontent of professional staff and users”.

The unions referred to the problem of empathy and communication” that has caused hospital to suffer ” the lack of doctors in the emergency service, radiology, neurology, dermatology, pneumology, urology and other specialties,” and that the Emergency Service is experiencing its worst situation in 15 years due to the lack of doctors and the delays that users must endure.

A Management spokesman said that they are surprised by the press release issued by the Works Council, which had nothing to do with the meeting held Thursday.