The Councillor for Quality of Urban Services of the City Council of Torrevieja, Sandra Sánchez, has reported that the purpose of this minor contract is the establishment of the technical requirements that have to develop the contracting of the drafting of the project, construction management and coordination of health and safety for the construction of a sports court in the Plaza de Oriente in Torrevieja.

Sandra Sánchez explained that the aim is to provide this central square, popularly known as “La Ermita”, with a facility that allows the safe practice of games and sports in general, guaranteeing its functional and urban integration in this very popular public space by local youth.

With the construction of this sports court, it is also intended to value the existing square, which had become popular with homeless people, promote the use and enjoyment of the space, safeguarding the safety of the existing buildings and facilities and guaranteeing the safety of the citizens of the different spaces and uses that are developed in the East Square.

Finally, the Councillor of Urban Services Quality has reported that it is a minor service contract, which has a term of execution of two months and a total amount of 8,591 euro (IVA included).