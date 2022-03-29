



Nawaqavou, twice-winner of Madrid Cup with Las Rozas Industriales heads restructuring of Torrevieja Sharks Rugby Club

By Andrew Atkinson

Torrevieja Sharks Rugby Club are looking for new players, ex-players, Veterans, and volunteers to get involved with the running of the family community based club.

“After the International Touch Rugby Tournament at the Nelson Mandela Rugby Stadium we are now embarking on the next leg in recruiting more people to join our Sharks Family Community projects,” said Antonio Nawaqavou.

Coach, Nawaqavou, two-times winner of the Madrid Cup with Las Rozas Industriales, now in the National 2 and Cisneros Rugby Club in the National 1, said: “I am introducing Island style high octane and fun to watch rugby to Torrevieja.

“Currently we are in the middle of restructuring the club, to move the club forward and up.”

Nawaqavou helped Star Rugby Club reach the 1984 Taranaki Cup Final, versus Kaponga Rugby Club, as Captain, later selected on the All Black Kieren Crowley tour of the Fiji Islands.

“I am looking for new players, ex-players, Veterans, and volunteers to get involved with me in the running of our family community base rugby club,” said Nawaqavou.

“Sharks Rugby is making changes in the area, not only Rugby, but other community pathway projects as well,” added Nawaqavou.

If you are interested please contact Antonio Nawaqavou on: 670 97 23 66, or via his Facebook page.

Caption: Antonio Nawaqavou: selected on All Black Kieren Crowley tour of Fiji Islands.