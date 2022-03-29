



Spangles Ladies Harmony Chorus has a strong work ethic and strives to be the very best they can be.

Spangles has become a big part of the local community, spreading their love of a cappella singing wherever they can, as has been evident in the past weeks.

Spangles has been visiting local schools.

Some of the Spangles team visited King’s College in Roldan to run a workshop for some of the music students. The whole Spangles chorus took part in an open day at the IES Ruiz de Alda school in San Javier. Both events were a huge success and both schools are keen to form a cappella choirs as a result. Spangles will be supporting both projects.

“We have always encouraged young people to take an interest in a cappella singing” said Musical Director, Valerie Lynch. “Children are our future and it’s important to pass on our knowledge and love of singing to them”.

Last Sunday, Spangles took part in a show of solidarity for the Ukrainian people in the Plaza de España, San Javier, singing ‘Dona Nobis Pacem’ with other choirs.

“It was a very moving experience for everyone” said Lyn Baines, Chorus Manager. “Our hearts are with the Ukrainian people at this awful time, and we want to do what we can to help them”.

Spangles will be joining Rondalla Son del Mar Menor and Agrupación Coral Nuestra Señora de la Asunción de Los Alcázares for a fundraising concert for Ukraine on 30 April at the town hall in Los Alcázares. Organised by the Ayuntamiento de Los Alcázares, it will take place in the Salón de Plenos at 7.00 pm and people will need to go to the town hall to get their invitation and ticket if they would like to attend. All funds will be going to the Ukrainian appeal.

Spangles will be going to Valencia on 4 April to sing in the Iglesia de San Esteban, alongside two choruses from Texas. They will travel to Valencia by train, wearing their new ‘walking out’ uniform, bought with generous sponsorship donations from Paul’s Places in the Sun, A1 Mortgages (UK) and The Expat Advice Centre in Los Alcázares.

“We’re so excited and can’t wait to sing with our friends from Texas” says American MD, Valerie.

Spangles is a ladies’ a cappella chorus, singing in four-part harmony. The team rehearse every Thursday, from 10.00 am to 1.00 pm at Centro Municipal Las Claras, Calle Helena, Los Narejos, Los Alcázares and visitors are always welcome.

If you’d like to book the chorus for an event or you are thinking about joining the group, you can find out more on their website: www.spangleschorus.com or email info@spangleschorus.com