



Promotion hopefuls SC Torrevieja CF A took a share of the points in a 2-2 away draw at local rivals CD Montesinos in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9 on Sunday.

The derby encounter attracted a good crowd at the Municipal Stadium, in a four goal thriller.

Former Monte player Gonzalo opened the scoring to give Torry a 1-0 lead, with the hosts pressing for an equaliser, only for keeper Ramón’s heroics to keep them at bay.

Torry duo Manu Amores and Ángel went close, with Hucha’s cross hitting Monte defender Fernando, to give the visitors a 2-0 half-time lead.

A spirited fightback in the second half saw Monte star Adrián netting twice for the hosts taking a point in a 2-2 draw.

SC Torrevieja CF A sit in second place on 37 points, behind leaders Atletico de Catral, on 49 points, increasing their lead at the top after defeating CF Sporting Albatera 4-1, with Torry having a game in hand.

CF Popular Orihuela suffered a 2-1 home defeat against CD Cox. Pinoso CF A drew 1-1 against CF Sporting de San and Racing San Miguel suffered a 3-1 home defeat against Sporting Dolores.

In the Valencia 2nd Regional G16 CD Altet defeated Elche Dream CF 2-1, with Sporting Saladar defeating Atletico Benejuzar away 3-2 in a five goals thriller.