



Guardamar Soccer CD kept their promotion hopes on track following a 2-0 home win against Monovar Atletico A in the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 on Saturday.

Guardamar moved within eight points of leaders UE Crevilente FB A, who top the table on 56 points ahead of Sunday’s fixtures.

CF Bigastro CF gained a 2-0 away win at UD la Coca Aspense B. Callosa Deportiva CF defeated FB Redován CF B at home 2-1.

In the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9, Orihuela CF B took a point in a 1-1 away draw at CD Benijofar. CF Atletico Algorfa and Alguena CF also shared the points in a 1-1 draw.

CD Montesinos’s fixture against rivals SC Torrevieja will be featured online, along with Sunday’s results round-up at www.theleader.info.

Results: 1st Regional G9. CF Atletico Algorfa 1-1 Alguena CF. CD Benijofar 1-1 Orihuela CF B.

2nd Regional Group 16. Callosa Deportiva CF 2-1 FB Redován CF B. UD la Coca Aspense B 0-2 CF Bigastro CF. Guardamar Soccer CD 2-0 Monovar Atletico A.