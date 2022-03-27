



Cape Verde opens the Costa Cálida Nations Week with victory

With a relatively successful African team like Cape Verde taking on one of the worst sides in the world it was no surprise that this opening fixture in Pinatar’s Nation Week would turn out to be a one-sided affair. And so it turned out to be with the Africans, led by Baby and Gilson Tavares, beating Liechtenstein by 6-0.

The Blue Sharks clearly beat Liechtenstein in the first match of the Costa Cálida Nations Week that takes place between Pinatar Arena and the Enrique Roca stadium in Murcia.

Led by Rayo Vallecano player, Bebé. and Gilson Tavares, who plays his football with Estoril in Portugal, the Cape Verdean team were far too strong for their opponents as they entered the break with a four-goal lead.

There was a great performance from the Rayista player who finished the game with two goals while his partner up front, Gilson Tavares got a hat trick with Lisandro Semedo adding the sixth.

The series of international matches saw Finland and Iceland meet at the Enrique Roca in Murcia on Saturday while next up for Cape Verde will be San Marino on Monday.

Liechtenstein will next be in action against the Faroe Islands on Tuesday, March 29. Both games will be played at Pinatar Arena.

The Costa Cálida Nations Week is organized by Pinatar Arena and the French agency McSport in collaboration with Real Murcia CF.