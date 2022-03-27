



By Andrew Atkinson

Aidan O’Brien trained Mother Earth tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Group 3 Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes at the Curragh on Saturday.

“We were delighted with that – it was a very nice race to start her off in – it worked out perfectly,” said delighted O’Brien.

Ridden by Ryan Moore, Mother Earth (4-5f) under 10st gained a 3/4 length victory, ahead of Insinuendo, with Freedom Of Speech, third.

“They went very steady early – Ryan had to move early on her – but she quickened up well.

“That was perfect for her after we gave her a nice break. She will probably go to something like the Lockinge now,” said O’Brien.

Primo Uomo (6-1) tipped each-way finished third in the DMG Media Handicap over 5 furlongs.

Boundless Ocean (10-11f) tipped, finished second in the 20 runners Finlay Volvo Maiden over 7 furlongs, beaten a head by Malex (7-1).

Jaafel (10-3) tipped each-way was placed when fourth in the 21 runners Barberstown Castle Handicap over 1m, won by Massaman (20-1).

