My Dubawi completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 34-1 treble at Kempton Park when winning the Unibet Handicap over 7 furlongs on Saturday.

Mark Johnston trained three-year-old My Dubawi (10-3) ridden by Joe Fanning, made all going on well and went 3 lengths clear a furlong out.

Lord Vader chased the winner 1 furlong out and ran on well, denied by My Dubawi, who held on for a neck victory.

Bandinelli (5-4) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Jack Mitchell won the Unibet Queen’s Prize Handicap and Charlie Fellowes trained Ejtilaab (5-2) from 7-2 landed the Unibet Handicap over six furlongs. A Patent bet returned £77.

Each-way selections Jaafel (10-3) Curragh (4.51); Betty Baloo (13-2) Kelso (3.15); Dalby Forest (3-1) Wolverhampton (8.00), and Foreshadow (13-2) Wolverhampton 8.30, were placed.

Doncaster fromthehorsesmouth.info 7-1 treble

Groundbreaker completed a fromthehorsesmouth.info 7-1 treble at Doncaster when landing the SKB Betting Podcast Maiden Stakes.

Andrew Balding trained Groundbreaker (5-4) from 6-4 ridden by David Probert gained a 4 lengths win ahead of Surrey Kinght, with General Idea a further 2 1/4 lengths back in third.

Richard Hannon jnr trained duo Persian Force (evens) under Rossa Ryan and Chindit (8-13) were part of the treble at Donny. A Patent bet returned £24.50.

