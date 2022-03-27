



By Andrew Atkinson

Andrew Balding trained Groundbreaker (5-4) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the SBK Betting Podcast Maiden Stakes at Doncaster, under jockey David Probert at Doncaster.

Love Your Work (9-4) tipped each-way finished second in the SBK Apprentice Handicap behind winner Sandyman (15-2) with Al Qaasim (9-1), third.

Mick Channon saddled Johan to bag the SBK Lincoln Handicap, under Silvestre de Sousa, ahead of Saleymm, Rogue Bear and Irish Admiral in the 22 runners’ field.

“I was very pleased. I spoke with Mick this morning and he said ride the horse as you find him and I got him into a nice rhythm,” said de Sousa.

“I pressed the button when I wanted to go – and he did. I’m delighted for Mick, as he’s been a great supporter of me,” said de Sousa.

de Sousa, a freelance rider this season, said: “You have to get the ball rolling in this sport. All those trainers have been very good for me – but as a freelance you can pick and choose.

“I had a fantastic time with King Power – but this is fantastic as well.”

Mick Channon, son and assistant Jack, said: “He’d done everything well since joining us earlier in the year from William Haggas.

“They’d done a great job with him – and suggested he was moved for a change of scenery and to freshen him up – it’s done the trick.”

Modern News (5-1) tipped each-way finished seventh, with Skybet paying seven places.

