



By Andrew Atkinson

Doncaster – Persian Force tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info lands SBK Brocklesby Conditions Stakes

Richard Hannon jnr trained Persian Force tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the 5 furlongs SBK Brocklesby Conditions Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday.

“He was very good and very professional,” said winning jockey Rossa Ryan.

“We liked him at home. He hasn’t done a lot – but everything we’ve done with him he’s done well and professionally, and today was the same,” said Ryan.

“He didn’t even look at the crowd, he just did his job. I never had a moment’s worry,” said Ryan.

Goffs €225,000 September purchase Persian Force returned evens favourite, 4 3/4 lengths ahead of 40-1 shot Primrose Ridge.

“We were going a good gallop and I was always cantering all over them,” added Ryan.

“He’s going to improve. I hope we’ve only scraped the surface of what’s underneath the bonnet yet.

“He’s got bundles of speed and when the time comes and he needs to go up to six furlongs, he’ll be much better equipped. He’s going to be nice,” added Ryan.

“You’ve got to be thinking about Royal Ascot. Rossa said there’s a lot underneath that we haven’t found yet,” said Hannon’s senior head lad Tony Gorman.

Hannon followed-up with Chindit (8-13) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info winning the SBK Listed Doncaster Mile Stakes, under Rossa Ryan.

Chindit (8-13) gained a 2 1/4 length win ahead of Archie Watson trained Tempus (20-1).

Empirestateofmind (10-3) tipped each-way finished third in the Spring Mile Handicap, won by Ed Dunlop trained Arthur’s Realm (11-2).

Kempton Park – Bandinelli tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info wins Unibet Queen’s Prize

Bandinelli tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Class 2 Unibet Queen’s Prize Handicap over 1m 7f under Jack Mitchell at Kempton Park on Saturday.

Charlie Appleby trained four-year-old Bandinelli (5-4) gained a half length victory ahead of Andrew Balding trained Auriferous, ridden by Hayley Turner, with Sir Chauvelin a further half length behind, third.

Charlie Fellowes trained Ejtilaab (5-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Unibet Handicap over six furlongs, under Callum Shepherd, ahead of Charlie Hills trained Tommy De Vito, with Rathbone, third.

Racing delayed at Kelso

Racing was delayed an hour at Kelso after conditional jockey Conner McCann required medical attention following a fall in the 2m 5f handicap hurdle.

McCann suffered a fall at the second flight, when riding Diamond State for trainer Lucinada Russell, and was attended to on course.

Racing was delayed after awaiting the arrival of an air ambulance to transport McCann to hospital.

Kelso managing director Jonathan Garratt said: “Conner received medical attention from our doctors and paramedics, ahead of waiting to be airlifted to a hospital where he will get properly assessed.”

