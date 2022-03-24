



The President of Valencia, Ximo Puig, advances that the Interdepartmental Table will no longer meet, if the circumstances do not change, since all the indicators show the “stabilisation” of the epidemiological situation

– The ban on smoking on terraces will be maintained, as will the general mandatory mask regulations indoors, public transport and mass events

– Underlines that the Valencian Community is “in the best conditions” to face this period with “maximum normality”, but also with prudence

Valencia. The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, has announced the end of all regional restrictions that were still in force in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, with the sole exception of the ban on smoking on the terraces of restaurants and leisure establishments, which will continue to be maintained.

This was explained by the president after the meeting of the Interdepartmental Table for Prevention and Action against COVID-19, the last one to be held, if the circumstances do not change, since all the indicators show the “stabilisation” of the epidemiological situation and allow us to speak of the beginning of a “new stage”.

As the president underlined, this Thursday it was agreed to lift the limitations that still affected the hotel and restaurant, leisure and entertainment, cinemas, theatres or amphitheatres, general physical and sports activities, events with a high concentration of people and music festivals.

In all these spaces and activities, therefore, only the general regulations on the use of a mask that are still in force throughout Spain will be applied, so that it will continue to be mandatory indoors, in public transport and in massive outdoor events when attendees are standing or sitting less than a meter and a half.

Likewise, the obligation to have a COVID passport to access residences and social centers also declines.

Ximo Puig, has pointed out that, thanks to citizen “co-responsibility”, “the Valencian Community is in the best conditions to face a new stage” that “must be lived with the maximum normality and with the maximum precaution”.

All the Valencian indicators show that they are moving towards “normalisation”, with low hospital occupancy rates and a high degree of immunisation, pointed out Puig, who has also referred to the fact that 93.7% of the elderly population is already vaccinated 12 years old.

However, he has asked citizens for “prudence”, and has indicated that the use of the mask has saved lives, for which he has indicated that, even when it ceases to be mandatory at the time, it will be “advisable” to continue using it in certain spaces.