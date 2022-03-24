



Because of the heavy rains forecast for this coming Saturday Zenia Boulevard and the ADENIS Association have postponed their Ukraine Solidarity concert to the following weekend. It will now be held on Saturday 2 April.

A spokesperson for the centre told The Leader, “It was a difficult decision, but we cannot take the risk of holding it this Saturday because of the large number of people involved in the event. So we are postponing it by seven days.”

The gala is being held to collect as much produce and funding as possible which will be sent directly to Ukraine to help the many people in need. So far, 14 artists have confirmed that they will perform on the Boulevard main stage throughout the day to show their support to this solidarity initiative. In addition, there will also be face painting, children’s magic, circus artists, and much more!

By holding this event, Zenia Boulevard hopes to demonstrate its support to the people of Ukraine, and all those who are being directly affected by the current conflict.