



Modern News and Ametist eye Lincoln glory

Doncaster features the SBK Lincoln (Heritage Handicap) over one mile on Saturday, with a field of 42 entries mid-week, cut to 22 declared runners.

William Haggas entered Mujtaba, Irish Admiral and Ametist remain in the field, with Mujtaba a son of Dubawi, a winner at Chepstow in August, prior to following up at Chester in September.

Mujtaba also returned to the winner’s enclosure at Redcar when last seen, when beating Empirestateofmind by 2 3/4 lengths.

Mujtaba has been cut into 4-1, having won his three races at Chepstow, Chester and Redcar in 2021.

“Mujtaba is a nice horse and he’s unexposed – so who knows?,” said Haggas.

“The other two are pretty exposed, but talented, but he’s nowhere near Addeybb yet and I’m not saying he ever will be.

“But he could be a bit better than a handicapper – if he goes the right way,” said Newmarket-based Haggas.

“It’s a nice, valuable prestigious race to have a runner and if we have the right type we like to have a go at it,” he said.

“We’re juggling riding plans. Tom Marquand is in Dubai, so Cieren Fallon, rides Ametist (tipped each-way) for us,” added Haggas.

Charlie Appleby, winner of the Lincoln twice in the past five years saddles Modern News, tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info returning to the fold after racing in Dubai.

Modern News, who defeated Gioia Cieca over 7 furlongs in September, finishing third in a Listed race at Meydan in February, is ridden by teenager Harry Davies, claiming 7lb.

Michael Dods trained Brunch, who finished second behind Haqeeqy last year, Another Batt, Roger Fell trained Marie’s Diamond, formerly trained by Mark Johnston, fresh from running at Meydan and David O’Meara trained Hortzadar, are noted.

Andrew Balding trained Notre Belle Bete (8-1) returns in the Lincoln on the back of winning the trial at Wolverhampton.

The Lincoln, annually deemed as the big opening race of the Flat Racing season, was first run at Doncaster in 1853.

The £100,00 Class 2 Lincoln, won in 2021 by John and Thady Gosden-trained Haqeegy, has a winner’s purse of £55,540 up for grabs.

Lincoln Handicap 2022 betting: Mujtaba 4/1, Modern News 5/1, Saleymm 5/1, Darkness 10/1, Notre Belle Bete 8/1, Brunch 12/1. 16-1 Bar.

DONCASTER fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.15 Persian Force. 1.50 Garrus. 2.25 Empirestateofmind (ew). 3.00 Chindit. 3.35 Modern News (ew); Ametist (ew). 4.10 Groundbreaker. 4.46 Love Your Work (ew). 5.16 Carter Cowboy (ew).

Kempton Park – Fancy Man Listed Magnolia Stakes bid

Kempton Park features the Class 1 Listed Racing TV Magnolia Stakes over 1 mile 1 furlong on Saturday.

Richard Hannon jnr trained Fancy Man (2.05) under Thore Hammer Hansen is tipped to win the £29,000 winning purse.

Sarangani (1.30) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by Jack Mitchell is tipped each-way in the Racing TV EBF Novices Stakes, over 1m 1f.

Appleby and Mitchell link-up in the Unibet Queen’s Prize Handicap over 1m 7f with Bandinelli (2.40) tipped to collect the £12,000 first prize.

Mark Johnston trained My Dubawi (4.30) with Joe Fanning up is tipped each-way in the Unibet Class 3 Handicap over 7 furlongs.

KEMPTON PARK fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.30 Sarangani (ew). 2.05 Fancy Man. 2.40 Bandinelli. 3.20 Get Ahead. 3.55 Ejtilaab. 4.30 My Dubawi (ew). 5.00 Beluga Gold.

Stratford – Grand Sancy tipped to land Paul Diblasio Memorial Handicap

Stratford’s six racecard meeting on Saturday features the Class 3 Paul Diblasio Memorial Handicap chase over 2m 6f with Paul Nicholls trained Grand Sancy (4.38) tipped each-way.

Eight-year-old Grand Sancy, ridden by Harry Cobden, finished sixth of 16 at Doncaster in the Skybet Handicap Listed Chase over 2m 7f in January.

Hurricane Dylan (2.18) is tipped each-way in the Lady Ella’s Handicap Hurdle over 2m 6f.

Dan Skelton saddles Sofia’s Rock (3.28) tipped to win the Lady’s Day Selling Hurdle over 2m 2f.

Skelton is noted in saddling Kracka Nut (5.10) in the Cotswold Larder NH Flat race over 2m, withdrawn from the Cheltenham Festival, due to the going.

STRATFORD fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.43 Court Royale. 2.18 Hurricane Dylan (ew). 2.53 Always Able. 3.28 Sofia’s Rock. 4.03 Privatory. 4.38 Grand Sancy (ew). 5.10 Kracka Nut.

The post Saturday’s Racing Previews news and tips Doncaster, Kempton, Stratford & Doncaster appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.