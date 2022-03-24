



The Curragh – Mother Earth Curragh G3 Lodge Park Stakes bid

The Curragh eight racecard meeting on Saturday features the Group 3 Lodge Park Stud Irish EBF Park Express Stakes over 1 mile.

Mother Earth (3.41) trained by Aidan O’Brien and ridden by Ryan Moore is tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to land the Group 3 Class 1.

Mother Earth who finished fourth of 11 at Sha Tin in December, ran fifth in the 2021 Queen Elizabeth II Group 1 Stakes at Ascot in October.

Johnny Murtagh trained Karkiyna (2.31) is tipped each-way in the 20 runners Cavalor Fillies Maiden over 7f, having been third of 18 at Naas in October and second at Naas in September last season.

Jim Bolger saddles Boundless Ocean (3.06) tipped to win the Finlay Volvo (C&G) Maiden over 7 furlongs.

Boundless Ocean finished fifth of 13 at Leopardstown in a C1 in October; fourth of 9 at Leopardstown and second of 16 at the Curragh last term.

THE CURRAGH fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.25 Forceful Speed. 1.56 Primo Uomo (ew). 2.31 Karkiyna (ew). 3.06 Boundless Ocean. 3.41 Mother Earth. 4.16 Carry The One (ew); Agitaire (ew). 4.51 Jaafel (ew). 5.21 Red Wasp (ew).

Kelso – Easterby-Betty Baloo Herring Queen Series Final tilt

Teescomponents Lad and stablemate Sultans Pride head-to-head

Kelso stages five Class 2 races on the seven racecard meeting on Saturday, including the Herring Queen Series Final Mares Novices Handicap Hurdle over 2 miles.

Tim Easterby trained Betty Baloo (3.15) under Jamie Hamilton, is tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the C2 Herring Queen.

Brian Hughes rides Son Of The Somme (1.35) trained by Brian Ellison tipped to land the Schloss C2 Handicap hurdle over 2m 4f.

Lucinda Russell saddles Lucky Flight (2.10) tipped to win the KOSB Handicap chase over 2m 1f. Empire Steel (2.45) is tipped to land the Paxtons Handicap chase over 3m 2f, with Ryan Mania up.

Tom Midgley (5) rides Gil Boanas trained Teescomponents Lad (3.46) (11st 11lbs) tipped each-way in the C2 Racing TV Handicap Hurdle over 3m 1f.

Midgley rode Teescomponents Lad to victory in the Pertempts Network C2 Handicap hurdle over 2m 7f at Market Rasen in November.

Since, Teescomponents Lad has finished third at Carlisle (December), sixth at Haydock Park, (January), third at Carlisle (February) and finished second at Doncaster on March 5, behind stablemate Sultans Pride when beat 2 1/2 lengths, to win for a third consecutive time.

Boanas also saddles favourite and top weight Sultans Pride under 11st 12, with Theo Gillard claiming 3lbs on Saturday as the pair go head-to-head once again.

KELSO fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 1.00 Limerick Leader. 1.35 Son Of The Somme. 2.10 Lucky Flight. 2.45 Empire Steel. 3.15 Betty Baloo (ew). 3.46 Teescomponents Lad (ew). 4.21 Eloi Du Puy (ew).

Wolverhampton – Endowed feature C4 Betway Handicap bid

Wolverhampton’s evening meeting on Saturday’s seven racecard meeting features the C4 Betway Handicap over 6 furlongs, with Tony Carroll trained Endowed (7.30) tipped each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info.

Ben Robinson rides Sun Rising (4.55) tipped each-way in the Coral Handicap over six furlongs.

Charlie Appleby trained After The Rain (5.30) ridden by George Rooke (3) is tipped to win the Coral Fillies Stakes over 1m 1f.

Ed Dunlop saddles By Your Side (6.00) tipped each-way in the Coral Handicap over 1m 1f.

Elland Road Boy (6.30) ridden by Franny Norton is tipped each-way in the Betway Handicap over 6 furlongs.

Amazing Amaya (7.00) with Graham Lee up, is tipped each-way in the Betway Handicap over 6 furlongs.

David Simcock trained Dalby Forest (8.00) is selected each-way by fromthehorsesmouth.info in the Betway Stakes over 5 furlongs.

Harrison Shaw is booked to ride Foreshadow (8.30) tipped each-way in the Betway Handicap over 1m 4f.

WOLVERHAMPTON fromthehorsesmouth.info selections: 4.55 Sun Rising (ew). 5.30 After The Rain. 6.00 By Your Side (ew). 6.30 Elland Road Boy (ew). 7.00 Amazing Amaya (ew). 7.30 Endowed (ew). 8.00 Dalby Forest (ew). 8.30 Foreshadow (ew).

