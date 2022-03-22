



While husband remains in war-torn Ukraine, family home ransacked in La Acequion – 12 days after family flees the war

A Ukrainian family has been robbed after their home was ransacked by burglars – just 12 days after the refugees arrived in Spain from war-torn Ukraine.

The Ukrainian family of mother and four children, aged 4, 6, 9, and 15 are residing in La Acequion. Her husband is in Ukraine – as the invasion of Russia continues.

The victims left the house as they went to visit the Ukrainian Saturday School. When they returned the whole house had been ransacked.

In the robbery items stolen included a laptop, used by the mother who works online, mobile phone, €500 – all the money they had – and a camera that belonged to a teenage girl who is a keen photographer and planning to undertake photography as a career.

“I’ve been to the house and I’m just so sad. I am absolutely disappointed in the world – how anyone could even do this,” Torrevieja based Inés Perkins, exclusively told The Leader.

Inés, who has helped the family since they escaped from the Ukrainian war with Russia, said: “As if life isn’t hard enough, without this too. Whoever did this should be totally ashamed – and needs locking up.”

Inés, who works at Quiron Salud has helped set-up an appeal for donations for the family, with drop-off points at the following:

The Dog and Firkin, Catral; The Quiet Man with Emma & Andy, La Zenia (food only); JJ’s Cafe Bar, via Park 5, Los Altos; Carmens Bar/Restaurant, The Rolling Pin, Quesada; Food and Co. Quesada (trolley by tills); The American Diner, Benimar; Dilly’s Bar, San Luis.

Oasis Bar, San Luis; Marina Bar Torretta 2; Casa Espania Office San Luis; Mexi Mundo Torrevieja; Kati’s Bakery, via Park 3 Los Altos (food only).

Shrumba Cabo Roig, Tidy Paws Villamartin; Butterflies, Algorfa; Carpet Heaven, Los Montesinos; Jollys Bar, Quesada (food only).

Harry’s Bar Quesada (food only); Loulabelles Boutique & Gifts Villamartin Plaza; Loulabelles Boutique & Gifts Benijofar; Op Group Spain, Gran Alacant.

Items can be dropped off in San Luis, Monday or Friday (10am-2pm). Address: Av. Deva, 315, 03184 El Chaparral, Alicante.

A GoFundMe page has been set-up: https://gofund.me/f8282207

ES23 0128 0655 24 0100024012

Donations can also be made at: revolut.me/inesperkins or by PayPal: https://www.paypal.me/daniellasixx8

Inés added: “Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón, along with Natalia Zhezhnyauska, are setting schools up for children, aged 6 to 18, to get them fast-tracked to learn Spanish.

“At present Torrevieja, Los Montesinos and Guardamar have helped get them materials to start-up. And they are feeding most of the Ukrainian family refugees.”

Caption: Torrevieja Mayor Eduardo Dolón, along with Natalia Zhezhnyauska, fast-tracking 6-18 year-olds to learn Spanish.