



Here on the Costa Brava and Costa Blanca as in the UK, we are preparing to remember and celebrate both events in a grand way with both Pomp & Ceremony and Fun & Excitement.

The RNA Torrevieja Branch, RM Torrevieja Branch, RBL Torrevieja Branch and Torrevieja Maritime Association have combined resources to form a joint collective under the banner of the Torrevieja Combined Services Group to resource, promote and organise these spectacular events for the attendance of all Civilian and Service persons alike.

So, clear some space in your calendar for the following:

The Queens Platinum Jubilee Celebration 3rd & 4th June.

Numerous events during both days, including but not limited to a Bazaar, Fashion Show, Formal Evening Dinner, Coronation Style Street Party and music representative of the era.

It will prove to be an ‘event to remember’

Some events will be ‘Ticket Only’ and in limited numbers – so be prepared to snap them up as soon as their available.

The Falklands Remembrance 14th June.

This single day ceremonial event is in honour of all those that served and perished in this conflict.

The Parading of Standards, a special Church Service with requiem and ‘laying of wreaths’ at the cenotaph will take place in the morning.

There will also be a Ticket Only three course Formal Dinner of Honour, Pictorial Eulogy and Musical Rendition for a limited number of people.

More details of both events and contact details will be published in early April.

As both events are open to the general public you should anticipate that they will be extremely popular, therefore, book your tickets early.

On behalf of the TORREVIEJA COMBINED SERVICES GROUP.