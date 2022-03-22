



Russian cosmonauts arrived at ISS in the colours of the Ukraine flag.

Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov, Russian cosmonauts arrived at the International Space Station on March 17 in flight suits – made in the yellow and blue of the Ukrainian flag.

Oleg Artemyev, Denis Matveev and Sergey Korsakov blasted off from Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan for a six-month stay aboard the orbiting laboratory, joining the crew of two Russians, four Americans and one German.

In an extraordinary move, the three new arrivals emerged from their Soyuz capsule after docking with the space station wearing bright yellow jumpsuits with blue stripes, instead of the standard-issue blue uniform.

Caption: Russian cosmonauts arrived at ISS in colours of Ukraine flag.