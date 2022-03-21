



Racing San Miguel CF Cadete defeated Promesas Torrevieja 1-0 with a goal from Pau and a penalty saved by Lucas, that puts the team to first place in the classification, tied with Promesas Rojales in second place.

The Cadetes played Finnish team HJK Helsinki in a friendly, that ended 2-2: “It’s time to keep working to improve, polish the game and not relax, when there are still seven games left to finish the competition. To learn all together to continue doing things well,” said a club spokesperson.