



Ramón Sánchez Corona former Sports Director of Club Sporting Saladar has sadly passed away.

A statement from the club read: “It is very sad days for all the football fans in La Vega Baja, following the passing of Ramón Sánchez Corona, who exercised the functions of sports director in our club, who has died after a month of struggle.

“From Club Sporting Saladar we want to thank him for the great work he has done in the last two seasons, contributing many good things to the club. “Players, coaching staff and board of directors are dismayed by the hard blow. Especially our president Pepe Díaz and our coach Pepe Reina, who had a friendly relationship for many years.

“A great football man leaves us, who has always left a mark where he has passed. A big hug to the family and friends, who have many in this sport.

His burial took place in Almoradí.

Caption: Ramón pictured with coach Pepe Reina in Club Sporting Saladar team photograph.