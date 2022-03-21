



La Manga Torrevieja CC trio Ravi Panchal, Charlie Rumisterwitz and Tom Vine were included in the National Squad of cricket Espana for a five day training camp at Desert Springs, Almeria.

Twenty players and three coaching staff were part of the unit involved in a mixture of batting, bowling and fielding drills, along with games against the RAF and GKT University.

“It was an important preparation, prior to the International T20 series versus Norway and Guernsey, and also as helpful preparation before the ICC T20 qualifiers in Belgium later this summer,” said National Coach Corey Rutgers.

“We have been looking forward to bringing the squad back together, with some new fresh faces and energy.

“It’s a big 2022 for everyone involved in Espana cricket, and we are confident we are tracking in the right direction as a nation.

“The squad has been working hard all winter on our fitness programme, and we couldn’t wait to use the fantastic facilities at Desert Springs and get the season going,” said Rutgers.

National Squad of cricket Espana squad: Chris Muñoz-Mills (c) (Sporting Alfas), Awais Ahmad (Cataluyna CC), Daniel Doyle Calle (Nelson Mandella University), Joshua Trembearth Moro (Greenvale Kangaroos/Barnoldswick CC), Muhammad Yasin (Pak-I-Care).

Yasir Ali (Cataluyna CC), Ravi Panchal (La Manga/Torrevieja), Hamza Dar (Pak Montcada CC), Prince Dhiman (Girona Warriors CC), Vinod Kumar (Gracia CC).

Charlie Rumisterwitz (La Manga/Torrevieja), Lorne Burns (Costa Del Sol CC), Gaurang Mahyavanshi (Raval Sporting CC), Jack Perman (Sussex University), Tom Vine (La Manga/Torrevieja), Raja Adeel (Pak Montcada), Muhammed Ihsan (Pak-I-Care), Muhammad Kamran (Pak-I-Care), Roibul Khan (Madrid United) and Kuldeep Lal (Gracia CC).

Coaching Staff: Corey Rutgers Head Coach, Sameer Nayak Assistant Coach and Alastair Priddle, Strength and Conditioning Coach.