



Recently, Maria and a couple of her Pink Ladies met with Helen Marshall at the Orange Bar in Entre Naranjos to collect a significant amount of money raised to help in the fight against cancer.

Helen was diagnosed with Breast Cancer after attending the Imed clinic in Torrevieja. The appointment at Imed was arranged by The Pink ladies via their Early detection programme.

Helen contacted Joyce Da Silva the volunteer secretary of the Pink Ladies after discovering a lump in her breast, Joyce fortunately was able to get Helen an emergency appointment for the same day and she had a mammogram which confirmed the lump.

Imed clinic then contacted Helens doctor and within 10 minutes of leaving the clinic she was then telephoned by her own GP who arranged for a biopsy at Torrevieja hospital within 48 hours. The biopsy confirmed it was cancer and she immediately underwent a very aggressive form of Chemotherapy.

Helen was so grateful that the Pink Ladies had been able to get her the mammogram the same afternoon that she had visited their AACC office in Play Flamenca and feels that this probably saved her life.

This very brave lady then set about raising as much money as she could to help in the fight against cancer.

With the support of the communities of Entre Naranjos and Laguna Green she and her own circle of friends have to date raised the incredible amount of €5398 and still counting, Helen said her husband Jim has been her rock even though he has not been well himself recently.

The total amount will be donated to the AACC to help in the fight against cancer.

Maria the President of the AACC Orihuela Costa said “Its absolutely amazing this very brave lady has raised so much money in these very difficult times and especially as she was and is still undergoing chemotherapy” but Helen´s highlights that “Early Detection Saves Lives, so I urge you all to get yourself checked NOW.

You can book an early detection screening via the Pink Ladies by telephone 865 94 27 95

Email at info@pinkladies.es via the website at www.pinkladies.es or just call into the office Mon to Fri between 10.00hrs and 13.00hrs.