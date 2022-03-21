



Following the Cheltenham Festival 2022, bookies pitches are mooted to be increasing next year, with a debate as to whether bookies are paying too much for a pitch at the annual four day meeting.

Bookie Barry Pinnington – Tash – said: “I paid £7,320 in pitch fees for the four days this year. Admittedly this was for three stands, but please don’t raise it any more for next year.

“Ascot offer a discount for their multi-day bookies, and I suggest Cheltenham look at doing the same.”

Some agree 100% with Tash, but ask what was the turnover for the 4 days – and if it wasn’t worth his while he wouldn’t do it.

Barry said: “Fair question, but bookmaking is a business – where you never know if you will win or lose.

“Turnover is obviously essential, but either way, expenses have to be paid. It’s not as though we buy a burger wholesale and sell it for a massive profit, is it ?”.

With regards to selecting a pitch. Is it first come first served, or can you hold on to numbered pitches from previous years on a first refusal basis ?.

Barry replied: “We have lists for every ring. You can buy a list number, if one comes up for sale.

“We pitch in at least an hour before the first race and pick our spot, in order of list seniority. Number one obviously picks which he feels is the best spot, and that continues down the pecking order.

“I can only afford to pay for myself to get in to work, let alone any staff. I believe every other workman, commentator, burger seller, Guinness puller, security guard, Tote/betting shop worker attending the track, can waltz in free of charge though.”

One punter said: “It’s outrageous. Without bookmakers present I reckon 90% of punters wouldn’t be there.

“I don’t understand why you need to pay anything at all and the figures for the Festival are just a ‘rip-off’.

“Along with £100 for entry, £7 for a beer, £14 for a G&T and £9 for chips!”.

On bookies pitches Barry said: “There are 76 available, in Tatts only 40 stood. Best Mate 79, which wasn’t full. Centaur 6, Courtyard 8, Rails 30, Lower rails 6, and Lower Tatts 30.

“To be fair business was very good, and there was length of cash flying around.

“Admittedly, when punters are winning they re-invest. Also punters cannot spend the cash anywhere at the racecourses, so perhaps the stakes are higher, when they are winning.”

In total it is costing bookies in the region of £566,000 to stand at Cheltenham it is said.

It was said a bottle of Moet, the cheapest on offer, was up from £75 to £93. With some saying prices across the board were ‘eye-opening’ this year, added to Hotel accommodation prices in the town deemed as a ‘joke’.

Gramme Atkinson said: “There’s not much chance of a discount. The wife and I were there all four days, with racecards £5 and a pint £7. You could pay cash for a racecard at the Tote, near the entrance. Every bet we had was in the ring”.

One comment, on the Twitter debate, read: “With costs £610 just for the bookmakers badge. Staff being separate and have to purchase a badge, costs are the same as regular racegoers. “Expenses for one pitch at the Festival, plus 2 staff are approximately £1,400/day (£200/per race).

“Unfortunately, it is delusional to think the bookies are guaranteed to get it back.”

Caption: Bookie bashed: ‘Tash’ paid £7,320 in pitch fees for Cheltenham Festival 2022 four days meeting. Photo: Twitter.

The post Bookies ‘bashed’ at Cheltenham Festival? appeared first on Horse Racing News and Tips.