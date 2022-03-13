



Torrevieja U3A has good news for all of its members (and anyone else wishing to join the association). We are returning to our old home at the CMO centre in Torrevieja. The hall is located, as long term members will know, close to the Habaneras Commercial Centre and Carrefour store and it also has a large, adjoining car park, so there will be no problems with parking for our visitors!.

The day for the monthly meetings is also reverting to the last MONDAY of each month. Our March meeting will therefore now be on Monday 28th with doors being opened to members from 10.30.

The meeting will start at 11.00, as per normal, and all the usual U3A facilities will be there. There will also be refreshments available from the CMO bar and a Menu del Dia will also be available for anybody wishing to dine after the meeting.

However, for the time being, it will be necessary to actually book and pay for the meal on the day and directly to the bar staff. We are hopeful that sometime in the near future, we will be able to offer a similar service as we used to enjoy in the past,

Fuller details of the changeover will be sent to existing members in our monthly Newsletter. Fuller details of this, and all other U3A activities that are provided for members, will be available to anybody visiting our website at torreviejau3a.org.

Our latest group ‘Walk and Talk’, which is an informal offering at the moment, had its latest session on Saturday morning at Los Alcazares.

Approximately 45 members met up to enjoy a pleasant stroll in the sunshine along the promenade starting off at 11.30 from the cafe by the windsurfing school. Most of the walkers completed the full stroll whereas a few people dropped out along the way to partake in a coffee stop.

Barry Weston

Torrevieja U3A Press Officer