



UE CREVILLENTE FB A increased their lead at the top of the Valencia 2nd Regional Group 16 on Saturday with a 1-0 victory against promotion rivals Guardamar Soccer CD.

UE Crevillente went eight points clear of second place Guardamar Soccer, on 53 points, with third place Monovar CF on 43 points defeating eleventh place CD Horadada Thiar A 2-1.

CD Altet sit in eighth spot on 25 points, following a 5-1 away win at ninth place Bigastro CF, on 22 points.

Formentera CF hit visitors UD la Coca Aspense B for six, in a 6-1 home win, with the victors sitting in fifth on 36 points and lowly Aspense fourteenth, on five points.

Pinoso CF A move up to third in the Valencia 1st Regional Group 9, on 35 points, following a 3-0 away win at fifthteenth place Orihuela CF B, on 10 points.

CF Atletico Algorfa moved up to eighth on 26 points, after taking a point in a 1-1 away draw at sixth place CF Rafal, on 32 points.

*Sunday’s results will appear online at www.theleader.info.