



By Andrew Atkinson

Don Brocco (9-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info landed the Virgin Bet Novices Hurdle over 3 miles at Ayr on Saturday, Trained by Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford under jockey Ryan Mania.

Selections, Better Getalong (11-2) finished third in the Virgin Bet Handicap Hurdle; Calle Malva (1.00) and Royal Arcade (2.10) both non-runners.

Hereford fromthehorsesmouth.info 40-1 accumulator

Paul Nicholls trained Milan Bridge (5-2) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info ridden by Tom Buckley, Prince Escalus (5-4), City Chief (1-5) and Ballycamus (10-3) returned a 40-1 four-horse accumulator at Hereford.

Sure Touch (4-1) finished second in the Manor Elite Handicap Hurdle, won by 25-1 shot Post Chaise.

Lingfield Park

King Of Time (4-11) trained by Charlie Appleby and ridden by William Buick landed the Coral Racing Novices Stakes over 1m at Lingfield Park.

Wolverhampton

Alan King trained Fountain Cross (4-1) under Rossa Ryan tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info won the Betway Insider Handicap over 1m 1f, gaining a 1 1/2 lengths win ahead of Bakersboy (22-1).

Selections, Zarzyni (11-4) ridden by Jamie Spencer, How Impressive (7-4), and Way To Win (4-1) finished second. Misty Grey (4-1) under Richard Kingscote finished third in the MansionBet C1 Listed Stakes.

Gowran Park

Willie Mullins saddled Gjoumi (11-8) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info to win the Mares Maiden Hurdle over 2m at Gowran Park, ridden by Danny Mullins.

Selections, Caldwell Diamond (3-1) and Solomon Grundy (3-1) finished second. Ney (5-2) ran third.

Navan 5-1 treble

Gordon Elliott trained Bodhisattva (4-6) ridden by Robbie Power, Darlington (30-100) and Santonito (6-4) ridden by Jamie Codd were fromthehorsesmouth.info winning selections at Navan.

Kempton Park

Night On Earth (3-1) tipped by fromthehorsesmouth.info trained by Mick Appleby landed the Unibet 5 furlongs Handicap gaining a 2 3/4 lengths win, ahead of Airshow (9-2).

Q Twenty Boy (6-1) tipped finished second in the Unibet Handicap over 5 furlongs, beaten 1/2 length by 15-8 favourite The Defiant.

Simon and Ed Crisford trained Figures (6-4) tipped, dead-heated with Seven Pockets (10-11) in the Unibet Conditions Stakes over 1m 2f.

Caption: Don Brocco trainers Harriet Graham and Gary Rutherford

