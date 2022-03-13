



Don Trucking group offer to transport donations to help support Ukrainian refugees. They will provide a truck, driver and fuel for FREE, to take donations where wanted.

This fantastic offer was made to Peter Houghton, President of PIOC, who sent out a cry for help for those evacuating from Ukraine, fleeing their homes, leaving everything behind. They will receive help and support from Don Trucking Group who is known to Peter’s family.

Jacques contacted Peter offering to provide and sponsor the transport for however long they are needed, to go anywhere they can, to help the thousands of refugees who need essential supplies urgently. Dry and tinned food, Baby food, nappies, clothing, warm bedding, toiletries and medical supplies etc.

Don Trucking Group’s generosity is genuine, they will collect donations from Alicante and anywhere else on the way to Ukraine or Poland, in fact anywhere they are needed.

Volunteers with transport are desperately needed to help collect donations from Orihuela Costa and surrounding areas to be transported to a warehouse in Alicante where they will be loaded on the lorries.

Don Trucking group have 160 vehicles based in the Netherlands with branches in Poland and Rumania. Jacques says it is a family business run by his son. They are ready to go, are you ready to work with them to support Ukrainian refugees who need help now.

If you want to get involved as a volunteer and have transport or want to give donations, please contact President of PIOC, Peter Houghton on mobile WhatsApp number +34 604 38 81 83.