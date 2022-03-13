



The Saint Patrick’s Day Parade will return to the Orihuela Costa after a two year absence. Suspended due to the Coronavirus pandemic pandemic, on Thursday Cabo Roig will be painted green as the business community celebrates it’s 10th Anniversary Event with a parade that the organisers have promised will be bigger and better than ever.

A man has been arrested by the Guardia Civil accused of the rape of a young woman in Orihuela Costa last Saturday night and in Orihuela the local police have ben showing off their new ‘Drone Unit’ that will be used for traffic control, accident investigation unit, monitoring of fly tipping, control and surveillance in rural areas, control of large crowds, as well as searching for missing persons.