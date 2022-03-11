



The Mojácar “Al-Mosaquer” Moors and Christians Association has published the rules for the competition for the poster which will be the image and publicity for its 2022 festivities.

Anyone interested in taking part must submit their work, unsigned, by email to the association at almosaquer@gmail.com or via wetransfer to the same email address, indicating in an attached file the information: name and surnames, nationality, date of birth, ID or passport, mobile phone number and email address.

There is a mandatory text which can be freely laid out on the poster, but which has to be MOROS Y CRISTIANOS MOJÁCAR 2022, as well as the date: “Del 10 al 12 de junio”.

Submissions will be admitted up until 8pm on Sunday 3rd April of this year, establishing a single prize of 300 euros.

The jury will be made up of professionals and enthusiasts selected by the Al-Mosaquer Association, who will choose three of the submitted works, which will then be put to a popular vote via Facebook and Instagram. The voting period will run from 4th April until 8pm on the 10th of the same month.

A representative of the Moors and Christians Association will act as secretary. Both the winning work and the others selected by the jury may be used for an exhibition in the municipality organised by the association.

Following three years of enforced cancelation due to the pandemic, the Moors and Christians festivities are returning to Mojácar. On the calendar of activities, which is already underway with the organisation of this poster competition, there is the celebration on 1st May of the Moorish Marches Competition, which could not go ahead due to the lockdown.

This Moorish Marches Competition was organised for the first time in 2019, receiving eight unpublished scores, which should have been performed in 2020 by the Municipal Music Band. It wasn’t to be, but it will take place this year in the Multi-Uses Centre, resuming this initiative.

Also planned for May is the official presentation of the festivities: the selected poster, the magazine and the programme for all the “kábilas” (Moors and Christians fiesta groups) for the 10th,11th and 12th June, the official date of the Mojácar Moors and Christians Festival.

Also on the agenda on 28th May is a conference headed by the writer Miguel Ángel Martinez Pozo, author of book “Andalucía, Tierra de Moros y Cristianos” (Andalucía, Land of Moors and Christians), published in 2020, and winner of the Junta de Andalucía’s Memorial Blas Infante award.

Miguel Ángel Martínez Pozo has a doctorate in Humanities and Social Sciences from the University of Jaén.