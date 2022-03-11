



Santa Pola has programmed a series of social and cultural activities to commemorate March 8, International Women´s Day, in addition to conferences and exhibitions.

The town hall, through a collaboration with the local library, offers secondary school students from Santa Pola the Violet Route, which tries to value 8 outstanding women in the history of Santa Pola: Margarita Bascuñana, María López, Josefina Quislant, Emma Bonmatí, Felisa Lázaro, Victoria Cases, Encarnita Alonso and Maribel López Pérez-Ojeda.

The Mayor of Santa Pola, Loreto Serrano wanted to congratulate all the women this 8M and underlined that “this is a very interesting proposal, where 8 local women stand out who were relevant as teachers, musicians, midwives… and It is a very good idea to remind young people how our past has been and how we should be inspired for our future”.

With these women, a route has been created that passes through places related to these women. In some cases, they are the streets that have been dedicated to them (all of them have a street except Felisa Lázaro) and in others, they are places related to them.

In April, this Violet Route will be carried out with the Santa Pola Secondary School students, who will previously prepare a file based on the information in different formats provided by the library (family interviews, audios, articles, etc.)

In addition, the library will create information panels for each woman that will be shown during the route.

A dozen people have participated in the presentation of the violet route, belonging to the LABORA workshops in Santa Pola, who have claimed the role of different women and their contribution to the history of humanity. This performance will tour various points and municipal buildings in Santa Pola.