



Mojácar Red Cross held its open day this weekend with complete success in the participation of residents and the presence of mayors and representatives of the municipalities of Mojácar, Turre, Garrucha and Carboneras, as well as the President of the Almería Red Cross, Antonio Alastrué Latorre.

More than 100 people attended the Mojácar Red Cross event, and thanks to the stalls set up by the association they were able to see the work they carry out in the different areas in which they work.

But the most moving moment of the day was when their local president, Concepción Rivero, spoke to offer her thanks, in the form of a plaque, to the Levante Almeriense Firefighting Consortium for their always selfless and invaluable assistance.

Francisco Flores, Consortium Firefighters Chief, collected the Mojácar Red Cross recognition on their behalf. Throughout the year, the Levante Almeriense collective of firefighters carry out different actions and make collections to help different NGOs, as well as the Mojácar Red Cross and children admitted to Huércal-Overa hospital to make their hospitalization due to illness a happier experience.

The Levante Almeriense Firefighters Chief announced the plans for this year, which include buying toys to make their hospital stays more pleasant and a special donation to the “Argar” NGO, which works with children affected by cancer.

The surprise for the Mojácar Red Cross members came when in the name of the Levante Almeriense Firefighters, and due to the efforts of this association in the area, Francisco Flores handed over a cheque for 2,500 euros, which they hope can be used for the extra work they are carrying out due to the war in Ukraine.

In the midst of loud applause from the public present, the firefighters presented their contribution to the local president and the provincial president, who thanked them once again for their collaboration.

For his part, Antonio Alastrué Latorre, also expressed his recognition and highlighted the effort of the association he heads, mainly in the two years of the pandemic, during which the Red Cross has had to carry out the greatest mobilisation in its history, since in the 160 years since the Red Cross was founded, they have never seen a situation like it.

Mojácar Mayor, Rosa María Cano, accompanied by the mayors and representatives of the different municipalities present, went round the different stands, taking an interest in the different work which this charitable association carries out in the locality.