Age Concern Costa Blanca South have taken delivery of a defibrillator in their Centre.

Age Concern would like to thank all the generous organisations who have donated money to  us in the last few years, which has enabled us to  purchase the defibrillator.

It is one piece of equipment which is great to have  in our centre  where beneficiaries,  and others  can come  to our centre to enjoy  the many facilities and social activities  and daily pop in coffee morning, open to everyone.

The defibrillator is shown in the centre with Maureen Payne,  BEM, (President) of Age Concern and Alan Robson(Secretary)

For any information required regarding any of the services provided by AGE CONCERN, just call 966 786 887 Monday – Friday between 10.00 and 1.30pm. or check our website:  ageconcerncostablancasur.org

close

theleader.info

Sign up to theleader.info for breaking news
and regular updates!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR