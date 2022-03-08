



Age Concern Costa Blanca South have taken delivery of a defibrillator in their Centre.

Age Concern would like to thank all the generous organisations who have donated money to us in the last few years, which has enabled us to purchase the defibrillator.

It is one piece of equipment which is great to have in our centre where beneficiaries, and others can come to our centre to enjoy the many facilities and social activities and daily pop in coffee morning, open to everyone.

The defibrillator is shown in the centre with Maureen Payne, BEM, (President) of Age Concern and Alan Robson(Secretary)

For any information required regarding any of the services provided by AGE CONCERN, just call 966 786 887 Monday – Friday between 10.00 and 1.30pm. or check our website: ageconcerncostablancasur.org