



Torrevieja’s mayor, Eduardo Dolón, was accompanied by the councillor for NGOs and Volunteers, Concha Sala, and the secretary of the Torrevieja Association of Ukrainians, Natalia Xhezhnyasvska, when he visited the humanitarian aid collection point of goods for Ukraine, on Tuesday morning.

The centre, operating since last Thursday, and located on Calle Clemente Gosálvez, nº 24 (low), is being manned by volunteers from the different NGOs who are sorting and repacking the donated goods by type of product.

The visitors were shown some of the goods arriving as a result of donations from the people of Torrevieja, including medicines, all kinds of clothing, blankets and non-perishable food.

The councillor said that the first solidarity truck will leave this week for the provincial logistics centre in Ciudad de la Luz (Alicante) where all the aid is being centralised before moving it on to the border between Poland and Ukraine.

She confirmed that trucks will continue to travel between Torrevieja and Alicante for as long as necessary and has called on all citizens to continue donating material for the Ukrainian people.

The opening hours to deliver donations is from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday to Saturday.