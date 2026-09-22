



Orihuela City Council’s Social Welfare Department has launched Ecohogar, a new training programme designed to help vulnerable families manage essential household bills and make better use of their limited income.

The initiative will provide participants with practical knowledge and everyday tools to help them understand utility charges, control spending and organise their household finances.

Social Welfare Councillor Agustina Rodríguez said the programme builds on work carried out over the past two years to support people facing financial hardship or social exclusion.

“We want to provide useful, practical tools that families can apply in their daily lives, helping them to manage both their utilities and household finances more effectively,” she said.

The programme forms part of the council’s continuing efforts to tackle energy poverty across the municipality.

Through a series of short, accessible and interactive weekly sessions, participants will learn how to read and understand water, electricity and gas bills. The workshops will also explain how to identify changes in everyday expenditure and introduce responsible consumption habits that can be easily incorporated into family routines.

Families will also receive information about discounts, public grants and other available support. The sessions aim to strengthen participants’ ability to plan household income and expenditure while preparing for unexpected financial costs.

Rodríguez said tackling energy poverty remained a priority for the Social Welfare Department.

“This is not simply about providing information on available assistance,” she explained. “It is also about offering training that gives families greater independence and improves their ability to manage their everyday finances.”

She added that understanding a utility bill, knowing which discounts are available or identifying the cause of an increase in spending could make a significant difference to households experiencing financial difficulties.

Through Ecohogar, Orihuela City Council says it is strengthening its commitment to social inclusion, responsible household budgeting and the fight against energy poverty.

“We want to ensure that nobody is left behind and that families receive not only support when they need it, but also the knowledge that will help them become more independent and better equipped to manage everyday life,” Rodríguez concluded.