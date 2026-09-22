



Generali Expatriates offers flexible insurance solutions, personal advice in your own language and, from 15 September to 15 December 2026, €30 cashback for every new car or home insurance policy.

Living in Spain comes with its own practical considerations, particularly when it comes to protecting your home, your car and the things that matter most. Having the right insurance is important, but so is understanding exactly what you are covered for and having someone to turn to when you need help.

This autumn, Generali Expatriates is offering an additional benefit: €30 cashback for every new car or home insurance policy taken out between 15 September and 15 December 2026.

With more than 200 experienced brokers and agents across Spain, Generali Expatriates provides personal advice, flexible insurance solutions and support in customers’ own language, from choosing the right cover through to making a claim.

Protecting your home in Spain

Whether Spain is your permanent home, you own a second or holiday property, or you rent out your property, the right home insurance depends not only on the property itself but also on how it is used.

A home occupied throughout the year may have different insurance needs from a property that remains empty for long periods or is rented to others. Making sure your insurer understands how the property is used is therefore an important part of arranging suitable cover.

Generali Expatriates brokers and agents can help customers find home insurance suited to both their property and their lifestyle in Spain.

On the road in Spain

Every registered vehicle in Spain must have compulsory third-party motor insurance. This covers damage or injury caused to other people, but it does not cover damage to your own vehicle.

Beyond this legal requirement, the right level of protection will depend on factors such as the age and value of the vehicle, how frequently it is used and the individual needs of the driver.

Generali Expatriates brokers and agents can explain the available options and help drivers choose car insurance suited to their vehicle and everyday life in Spain.

Life in Spain goes beyond your home and car

Insurance needs do not stop at protecting a property or vehicle. Health, family, travel and planning for the future can become equally important, particularly when living away from your country of origin.

Generali Expatriates offers a broad range of insurance solutions designed around different stages and circumstances of life in Spain.

Health insurance, for example, can provide access to private medical care and a wide network of healthcare professionals who speak your language, with additional services that can make navigating healthcare in Spain easier for expats.

Life insurance can help provide financial protection for those who depend on you, whether that means supporting a family, protecting financial commitments or simply making sure there is a plan in place should the unexpected happen.

Funeral insurance can help take care of practical arrangements and associated costs, an area that can be particularly valuable for people living abroad whose relatives might otherwise have to manage unfamiliar procedures in another country.

Generali Expatriates also offers travel, pet, boat and accident insurance, among other solutions, allowing customers to build protection around their own lifestyle rather than relying on a one-size-fits-all approach.

The aim is to make it easier for expats to protect not only where they live and what they drive, but also their health, family, plans and everyday life in Spain.

Personal advice in your language

Insurance can be difficult enough to navigate in your own country. Doing so in another language, under a different legal and administrative system, can make it considerably more complicated.

That is why personal advice remains an important part of the Generali Expatriates service.

Customers have access to experienced brokers and agents who understand the needs of expats living in Spain and can provide clear information and personal support in their own language.

€30 cashback on new car and home insurance

The Generali Expatriates cashback promotion runs from 15 September to 15 December 2026.

Customers can receive €30 cashback for every eligible new car or home insurance policy they take out during the promotional period. The more qualifying policies taken out, the more cashback they can receive.

The promotion applies to new policies paid by direct debit from a bank account with a Spanish IBAN starting with ES, and is subject to campaign terms and minimum premium requirements.

Full terms and conditions for the promotion are available at www.generaliexpatriates.es. To request a personalised quote, visit www.generaliexpatriates.es/en/quote or call us on 91 342 25 49.