



The VI International Film Festival “CortoPilar 2022” is now underway with its annual section of short films, in which, at every screening session, the public will vote for it’s favourite.

In the coming weeks all of the 20 selected short films competing for the award will be screened.

Last weekend “La pared” by Gala Gracia, “Abracitos” by Tony Morales “Volvemos en 5 minutos” by Felipe Garrido Archano, “Pozo” by Diego Puertas and “17 minutos con Nora” by Imanol Ruiz de Lara, were all enjoyed by members of the public in the assembly hall of the Cultural centre.

The next session of films will take place on Friday, April 29.