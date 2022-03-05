



The Valencia regional government has authorised the contracting of the public service concession for regular passenger transport by bus ‘CV-214, Torrevieja-Alicante’ and ‘CV-301, València-Benidorm’.

The estimated value of the ‘CV-214, Torrevieja-Alicante’ contract amounts to more than 24.4 million euro. As for the ‘CV-301, València-Benidorm’, the contract has been estimated at more than 28.4 million euro.

The CV-214 concession, Torrevieja-Alicante, will provide public transport service by bus to the municipalities of Alicante, Sant Vicent del Raspeig, Santa Pola, Elche, Crevillent, Guardamar del Segura, Torrevieja, Pilar de La Horadada, Orihuela, Rojales, San Fulgencio, Catral, Dolores, Daya Nueva, Daya Vieja, Benijófar and San Miguel de Salinas.

For its part, the CV-301, València-Benidorm, will cover the towns of Altea, Bellreguard, Benidorm, Benissa, Calp, Dénia, Gandia, Oliva, Ondara, València and Xàbia.

In the design of both concessions, the Regional Ministry of Territorial Policy, Public Works and Mobility has prioritised facilitating the citizens of these municipalities to connect with public transport to health, academic, administrative, commercial and leisure centres, as well as to other modes of transport. Also, in the preparation of schedules and routes, the Ministry has also valued the adaptation to the needs of the users of the service.