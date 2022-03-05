



The Generalitat Valenciana Grants Merit Distinctions to the Protección Civil Volunteers of Pilar de la Horadada

The Mayor of Pilar de la Horadada, José María Pérez, together with the Councillor for Citizen Security, Marina Sáez, attended the award ceremony for the Protección Civil Merit Distinctions of the Generalitat Valenciana at L’Hemisfèric de Valencia, on the occasion of the International Day of Protección Civil.

The event was attended by the President of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, the Minister of Justice, Interior and Public Administration, Gabriela Bravo, the Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Gloria Calero, and the regional secretary of Security and Emergencies, José María Ángel.

A number of volunteers received long service awards celebrating 25 years of service, whilst the whole of the Protección Civil of Pilar de la Horadada were recognised for distinction for their actions in the protection, both at a preventive and operational level, of people, goods and the environment.

The Mayor, on behalf of the entire Municipal Corporation, has conveyed his congratulations and thanked the Protección Civil team for their volunteer work carried out for so many years.