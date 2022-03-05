



Legal Assistance Offices for Refugees Opened in Alicante, Elche, Orihuela and Torrevieja

The Minister of Justice, Interior and Public Administration, Gabriela Bravo, has announced that her department will open seven free legal assistance offices to assist refugees from the Ukrainian war who arrive in the Valencian Community.

This has been transferred to the honorary consul in Valencia, Pablo Gil, with whom he met this Friday to coordinate actions to help the Ukrainian people by the Ministry of Justice, as reported by the Generalitat in a statement.

In this sense, in the next few days these offices will be set up in the Legal Guidance Services of the three provincial capitals, as well as in Elche, Orihuela, Torrevieja and Vila-Real.

In these latter towns, according to the minister, there is already a significant population of Ukrainian origin, and it is likely that more will come given the presence there of relatives or friends of the refugees.

These offices will be run by lawyers in order “to manage the processing of all the resources they need, such as the health card, which will be provided for provisional residence or for the exercise of any other right”, explained the Minister.

In addition, Gabriela Bravo has announced that, starting next week, the 112 Ukraine telephone number will be activated “so that anyone can receive immediate information about the resources that the Generalitat makes available to them, health, accommodation or family needs”. These special lines will be answered in Ukrainian and Russian to facilitate the service.